All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3106 Tillie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3106 Tillie
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

3106 Tillie

3106 Tillie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3106 Tillie Drive, San Antonio, TX 78222
Jupe Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 08/01/19 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House in a quiet neighborhhod - Property Id: 30572

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home located in a quiet residential neighborhood, close to 410 East / Sinclair Rd, minutes away from downtown, Bay Window, Central Air/Heat, Walk in shower, Refrigerator with ice maker, Gas Stove, Closed in Patio with Washer, Dryer, Large Storage room detached from house, Large Back Yard, Beautiful Landscaped Front Yard, Fenced in home, Carport.
No pets. No Section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/30572
Property Id 30572

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4950411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Tillie have any available units?
3106 Tillie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Tillie have?
Some of 3106 Tillie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Tillie currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Tillie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Tillie pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Tillie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3106 Tillie offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Tillie offers parking.
Does 3106 Tillie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 Tillie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Tillie have a pool?
No, 3106 Tillie does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Tillie have accessible units?
No, 3106 Tillie does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Tillie have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Tillie does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio