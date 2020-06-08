3106 Tillie

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House in a quiet neighborhhod - Property Id: 30572



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home located in a quiet residential neighborhood, close to 410 East / Sinclair Rd, minutes away from downtown, Bay Window, Central Air/Heat, Walk in shower, Refrigerator with ice maker, Gas Stove, Closed in Patio with Washer, Dryer, Large Storage room detached from house, Large Back Yard, Beautiful Landscaped Front Yard, Fenced in home, Carport.

No pets. No Section 8.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/30572

No Pets Allowed



