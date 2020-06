Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

*A MUST SEE *FABULOUS THREE BEDROOM THREE BATH CONDO FULLY FURNISHED WITH BEDS AND DRESSERS, WASHER/DRYER, AND ALL KITCHEN UTENSILS. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION CLOSE TO UIW, FT. SAM, THE PEARL ,AND THE QUARRY. COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT. THIS CONDO WILL BE READY TO OCCUPY IN AUGUST.