3101 N Elmendorf St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM
3101 N Elmendorf St
3101 North Elmendorf Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3101 North Elmendorf Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 1 bedroom garage apartment just off Fredericksburg. Vinyl plank flooring with full appliance package, stainless steel. One reserved parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3101 N Elmendorf St have any available units?
3101 N Elmendorf St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3101 N Elmendorf St currently offering any rent specials?
3101 N Elmendorf St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 N Elmendorf St pet-friendly?
No, 3101 N Elmendorf St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3101 N Elmendorf St offer parking?
Yes, 3101 N Elmendorf St offers parking.
Does 3101 N Elmendorf St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 N Elmendorf St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 N Elmendorf St have a pool?
No, 3101 N Elmendorf St does not have a pool.
Does 3101 N Elmendorf St have accessible units?
No, 3101 N Elmendorf St does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 N Elmendorf St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 N Elmendorf St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 N Elmendorf St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 N Elmendorf St does not have units with air conditioning.
