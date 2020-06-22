31 THREE LAKES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4BR 31/2 BA, One-story Mediterranean, situated on a lush greenbelt lot, nestled in the beautiful, gated neighborhood of Edgewater. Perfect layout with soaring ceilings and open floor plan with private master retreat and luxurious bath with double vanities, garden tub and large walk-in shower; secluded from three large secondary bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double ovens and granite counter tops. Inviting, spacious back patio with beautifully landscaped private yard.