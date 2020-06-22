All apartments in San Antonio
31 THREE LAKES DR
31 THREE LAKES DR

31 Three Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31 Three Lakes Drive, San Antonio, TX 78248
Cadillac Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4BR 31/2 BA, One-story Mediterranean, situated on a lush greenbelt lot, nestled in the beautiful, gated neighborhood of Edgewater. Perfect layout with soaring ceilings and open floor plan with private master retreat and luxurious bath with double vanities, garden tub and large walk-in shower; secluded from three large secondary bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double ovens and granite counter tops. Inviting, spacious back patio with beautifully landscaped private yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 THREE LAKES DR have any available units?
31 THREE LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 THREE LAKES DR have?
Some of 31 THREE LAKES DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 THREE LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
31 THREE LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 THREE LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 31 THREE LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 31 THREE LAKES DR offer parking?
Yes, 31 THREE LAKES DR offers parking.
Does 31 THREE LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 THREE LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 THREE LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 31 THREE LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 31 THREE LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 31 THREE LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 31 THREE LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 THREE LAKES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
