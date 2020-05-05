All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 308 Castillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
308 Castillo
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

308 Castillo

308 Castillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

308 Castillo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom unit located upstairs. Stove and Refigerator included, owner pays water. No pets allowed. Located near Roosevelt Park and about 2 miles from downtown. Ready for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Castillo have any available units?
308 Castillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 308 Castillo currently offering any rent specials?
308 Castillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Castillo pet-friendly?
No, 308 Castillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 308 Castillo offer parking?
No, 308 Castillo does not offer parking.
Does 308 Castillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Castillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Castillo have a pool?
No, 308 Castillo does not have a pool.
Does 308 Castillo have accessible units?
No, 308 Castillo does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Castillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Castillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Castillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Castillo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio