Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 308 Castillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
308 Castillo
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308 Castillo
308 Castillo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
308 Castillo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom unit located upstairs. Stove and Refigerator included, owner pays water. No pets allowed. Located near Roosevelt Park and about 2 miles from downtown. Ready for occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Castillo have any available units?
308 Castillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 308 Castillo currently offering any rent specials?
308 Castillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Castillo pet-friendly?
No, 308 Castillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 308 Castillo offer parking?
No, 308 Castillo does not offer parking.
Does 308 Castillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Castillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Castillo have a pool?
No, 308 Castillo does not have a pool.
Does 308 Castillo have accessible units?
No, 308 Castillo does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Castillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Castillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Castillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Castillo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio