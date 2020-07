Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment unit in the heart of East San Antonio. Move in ready! Fresh paint with NEW floors, NEW kitchen with a fridge plus a Washer and Dryer. You don't want to miss this out!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/308-belmont-san-antonio-tx-78202-usa-unit-a/03acb589-d175-4a10-8b62-4b9681efce62



(RLNE5662673)