Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
307 RAINBOW DR
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:19 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
307 RAINBOW DR
307 Rainbow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
307 Rainbow Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new Central Air Conditioning unit installed Feb 23.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 RAINBOW DR have any available units?
307 RAINBOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 307 RAINBOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
307 RAINBOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 RAINBOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 307 RAINBOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 307 RAINBOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 307 RAINBOW DR offers parking.
Does 307 RAINBOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 RAINBOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 RAINBOW DR have a pool?
No, 307 RAINBOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 307 RAINBOW DR have accessible units?
No, 307 RAINBOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 307 RAINBOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 RAINBOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 RAINBOW DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 RAINBOW DR has units with air conditioning.
