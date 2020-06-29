All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
306 FORREST HILL DR
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM

306 FORREST HILL DR

306 Forrest Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Forrest Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled Alamo Heights home. Large lot, spacious open floor plan, shaded trees, located less than 5 minutes from grocery and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 FORREST HILL DR have any available units?
306 FORREST HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 306 FORREST HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
306 FORREST HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 FORREST HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 306 FORREST HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 306 FORREST HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 306 FORREST HILL DR offers parking.
Does 306 FORREST HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 FORREST HILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 FORREST HILL DR have a pool?
No, 306 FORREST HILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 306 FORREST HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 306 FORREST HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 306 FORREST HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 FORREST HILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 FORREST HILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 FORREST HILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

