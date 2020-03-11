Amenities
306 Cave Ln Available 07/13/20 NORTHWOOD 3-BEDROOM RANCH-STYLE HOME - Gorgeous Single-Story Ranch on Beautiful Cave Ln * 3 Beds, 2 Baths w/ Multiple Living & Dining Areas * Updated Kitchen w/ Professional Appliances, Granite Counters, Gas Cooking * Brand New Paint & Carpet in Bedrooms * Cozy Fireplace in 2nd Living, Open to Kitchen & Breakfast Area * Updated Master Bathroom, Great Built-In Storage in Bedrooms * Florida Room Overlooks Backyard, New A/C * Spacious 0.33 Acre Lot, Perfect for Kids & Pets * Quiet Street, Still Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Airport, & I-410
