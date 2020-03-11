All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 306 Cave Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
306 Cave Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

306 Cave Ln

306 Cave Lane · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Park - Northwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

306 Cave Lane, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 Cave Ln · Avail. Jul 13

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
306 Cave Ln Available 07/13/20 NORTHWOOD 3-BEDROOM RANCH-STYLE HOME - Gorgeous Single-Story Ranch on Beautiful Cave Ln * 3 Beds, 2 Baths w/ Multiple Living & Dining Areas * Updated Kitchen w/ Professional Appliances, Granite Counters, Gas Cooking * Brand New Paint & Carpet in Bedrooms * Cozy Fireplace in 2nd Living, Open to Kitchen & Breakfast Area * Updated Master Bathroom, Great Built-In Storage in Bedrooms * Florida Room Overlooks Backyard, New A/C * Spacious 0.33 Acre Lot, Perfect for Kids & Pets * Quiet Street, Still Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Airport, & I-410

(RLNE4991765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Cave Ln have any available units?
306 Cave Ln has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Cave Ln have?
Some of 306 Cave Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Cave Ln currently offering any rent specials?
306 Cave Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Cave Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Cave Ln is pet friendly.
Does 306 Cave Ln offer parking?
Yes, 306 Cave Ln does offer parking.
Does 306 Cave Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Cave Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Cave Ln have a pool?
No, 306 Cave Ln does not have a pool.
Does 306 Cave Ln have accessible units?
No, 306 Cave Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Cave Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Cave Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 306 Cave Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity