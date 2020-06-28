Rent Calculator
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
303 CHARBEN DR
303 Charben Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
303 Charben Drive, San Antonio, TX 78237
Las Palmas
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to previous tenants moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath. Don't miss out on this home! Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have any available units?
303 CHARBEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 303 CHARBEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
303 CHARBEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 CHARBEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 303 CHARBEN DR offers parking.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have a pool?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have accessible units?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
