All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 303 CHARBEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
303 CHARBEN DR
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

303 CHARBEN DR

303 Charben Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

303 Charben Drive, San Antonio, TX 78237
Las Palmas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to previous tenants moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath. Don't miss out on this home! Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 CHARBEN DR have any available units?
303 CHARBEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 303 CHARBEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
303 CHARBEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 CHARBEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 303 CHARBEN DR offers parking.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have a pool?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have accessible units?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 CHARBEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 CHARBEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio