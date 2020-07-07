All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3027 Aspen Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3027 Aspen Meadow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3027 Aspen Meadow

3027 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3027 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2013
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
3027 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3027 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Aspen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 3027 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 3027 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3027 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio