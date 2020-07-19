All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3022 Aspen Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3022 Aspen Meadow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

3022 Aspen Meadow

3022 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3022 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
3022 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3022 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 3022 Aspen Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3022 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 3022 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 3022 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3022 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartment Homes
12221 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio