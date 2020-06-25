All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

302 Majestic Bluff

302 Majestic Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

302 Majestic Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Contemporary McNair Custom Home in gated Hidden Canyon community in the heart of Stone Oak. Downstairs features open floor plan, high ceilings, secondary bedroom, study, spacious game room w/ wet bar & direct access to outdoor patio. Huge master bedroom and amazing bathroom with walk in shower and separate tub. Large island kitchen overlooking family room, soaring fireplace. Two bedrooms & open loft area upstairs. Breathtaking, panoramic views from the large lot w/ covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Majestic Bluff have any available units?
302 Majestic Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Majestic Bluff have?
Some of 302 Majestic Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Majestic Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
302 Majestic Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Majestic Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 302 Majestic Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 302 Majestic Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 302 Majestic Bluff offers parking.
Does 302 Majestic Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Majestic Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Majestic Bluff have a pool?
No, 302 Majestic Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 302 Majestic Bluff have accessible units?
No, 302 Majestic Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Majestic Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Majestic Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
