302 Majestic Bluff

Amenities
Gorgeous Contemporary McNair Custom Home in gated Hidden Canyon community in the heart of Stone Oak. Downstairs features open floor plan, high ceilings, secondary bedroom, study, spacious game room w/ wet bar & direct access to outdoor patio. Huge master bedroom and amazing bathroom with walk in shower and separate tub. Large island kitchen overlooking family room, soaring fireplace. Two bedrooms & open loft area upstairs. Breathtaking, panoramic views from the large lot w/ covered patio.