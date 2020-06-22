Rent Calculator
Home
San Antonio, TX
302 COOPER ST
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM
302 COOPER ST
302 Cooper Street
No Longer Available
Location
302 Cooper Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Brand new 4/2 in Awesome location to downtown. Bus stop is close, Section 8 is ok. Central HVAC, all tile floors, appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 COOPER ST have any available units?
302 COOPER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 302 COOPER ST currently offering any rent specials?
302 COOPER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 COOPER ST pet-friendly?
No, 302 COOPER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 302 COOPER ST offer parking?
No, 302 COOPER ST does not offer parking.
Does 302 COOPER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 COOPER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 COOPER ST have a pool?
No, 302 COOPER ST does not have a pool.
Does 302 COOPER ST have accessible units?
No, 302 COOPER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 302 COOPER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 COOPER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 COOPER ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 COOPER ST has units with air conditioning.
