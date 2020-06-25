302 Adams Street, San Antonio, TX 78210 King William
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautiful Historic King William rental. Immaculate condition and upgrades. Large bedroom closets. Beautiful patio built that connects to the kitchen. Large 2 car garage. Pleasing landscape. Wooded floors high ceilings. 2 large bedrooms and each with full baths.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 302 ADAMS ST have any available units?
302 ADAMS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.