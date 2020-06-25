All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 302 ADAMS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
302 ADAMS ST
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

302 ADAMS ST

302 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

302 Adams Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Historic King William rental. Immaculate condition and upgrades. Large bedroom closets. Beautiful patio built that connects to the kitchen. Large 2 car garage. Pleasing landscape. Wooded floors high ceilings. 2 large bedrooms and each with full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 ADAMS ST have any available units?
302 ADAMS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 302 ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
302 ADAMS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
No, 302 ADAMS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 302 ADAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 302 ADAMS ST offers parking.
Does 302 ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 ADAMS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 302 ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 302 ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 302 ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 302 ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 ADAMS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 ADAMS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio