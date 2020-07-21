All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

3019 Aspen Meadow

3019 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
3019 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Aspen Meadow have?
Some of 3019 Aspen Meadow's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Aspen Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3019 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 3019 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 3019 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3019 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Aspen Meadow has units with dishwashers.
