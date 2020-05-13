Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3014 SAN LUIS ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3014 SAN LUIS ST
3014 San Luis Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3014 San Luis Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have any available units?
3014 SAN LUIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3014 SAN LUIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3014 SAN LUIS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 SAN LUIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST offer parking?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have a pool?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have accessible units?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
