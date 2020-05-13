All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3014 SAN LUIS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3014 SAN LUIS ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM

3014 SAN LUIS ST

3014 San Luis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3014 San Luis Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have any available units?
3014 SAN LUIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3014 SAN LUIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3014 SAN LUIS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 SAN LUIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST offer parking?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have a pool?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have accessible units?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 SAN LUIS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 SAN LUIS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio