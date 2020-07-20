3010 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78212 Tobin Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment For Rent. Great location - Wont Last! Water included! 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment. Laundry room and mail box on premises with its own keys for tenant. Stove and refrigerator included. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile through out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 have any available units?
3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.