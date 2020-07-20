All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102

3010 N Saint Marys St · No Longer Available
Location

3010 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment For Rent. Great location - Wont Last! Water included! 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment. Laundry room and mail box on premises with its own keys for tenant. Stove and refrigerator included. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 have any available units?
3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 have?
Some of 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 currently offering any rent specials?
3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 is pet friendly.
Does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 offer parking?
Yes, 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 offers parking.
Does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 have a pool?
No, 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 does not have a pool.
Does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 have accessible units?
No, 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 N St. Mary's St - 2102 does not have units with dishwashers.
