Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
301 E LACHAPELLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 E LACHAPELLE

301 E Lachappelle · No Longer Available
Location

301 E Lachappelle, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Live right in the middle of newly developed Blue Star neighborhood, steps away for K Brewery! Easy maintenance yard, fenced, lots of space inside. Parking off street in back, wood floors, white appliances. Window units and mini-split AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

