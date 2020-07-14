Rent Calculator
3008 Breeden Ave
3008 Breeden Ave
3008 Breeden Ave
Location
3008 Breeden Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom apartment near SAC. Features Central air/heat Water is paid. No carpet. Close to shopping, major highways and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Breeden Ave have any available units?
3008 Breeden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3008 Breeden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Breeden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Breeden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Breeden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3008 Breeden Ave offer parking?
No, 3008 Breeden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Breeden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Breeden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Breeden Ave have a pool?
No, 3008 Breeden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Breeden Ave have accessible units?
No, 3008 Breeden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Breeden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Breeden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Breeden Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3008 Breeden Ave has units with air conditioning.
