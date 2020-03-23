All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A

300 East Basse Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bocce court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
a variety of alcoves
Four relaxing courtyards
two extraordinary resort-style pools
Elegant Dining Room with fully equipped Catering Kitchen
common area terraces overlooking Main Street and the urban excitement
Outdoor grills and arbor seating

Wine Tasting Room with Private Wine Lockers
Panoramic views of The QuarryGolf Course
Bocce Ball Court
Pet friendly green spaces
Assigned parking in a stacked garage with controlled gate access
Wi-Fi surround in all common areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A have any available units?
300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A have?
Some of 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A currently offering any rent specials?
300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A is pet friendly.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A offer parking?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A offers parking.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A have a pool?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A has a pool.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A have accessible units?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: C2A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio