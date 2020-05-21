300 East Basse Rd Unit: B3

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Amenities

Community Amenities

Assigned Parking In A Stacked Garage

Bocce Ball Court

City View

Common Area Terraces Overlooking Main Street and The Urban Excitement

Controlled Gate Access

Course Level Parking Location

Course View

Courtyard View

Designer Plumbing and Lighting Fixtures

First Level Parking Location

Four Relaxing Courtyards

Granite Counter Tops with Under Mount Sink

Master Bath Featuring A Garden Oval Tub

Outdoor Grills and Arbor Seating

Pool View

Pre-Wired For High Speed Internet Access

Two Extraordinary Resort-Style Pools

Wet Bar, Butler Pantry and Separate Breakfast Area*

Wi-Fi Surround In All Common Areas



Apartment Amenities

9 Ceilings

A Variety Of Alcoves

Black On Black Ge Appliances with Built-In Microwave

Built-In Bookshelves

Built-In Computer Desk*

Built-In Wardrobes and Separate Water Closet In Master Bath*

Ceramic Tile Flooring

Crown Molding In Living and Dining Room Of All Traditional Style Units

Designer Cut Pile Carpeting

Designer Hardware and Fixtures

Elegant Dining Room with Fully Equipped Catering Kitchen

Extra Exterior Storage Space*

Formal Living Room

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Full Size Washer and Dr Yer Connections

Island Kitchen and Wine Rack*

Large Private Terrace Or Balcony

Large Walk-In Closets and Linen Closets with Ample Shelving

Master Bath Featuring Natural Travertine Flooring*

Multiple Telephone and Cable Television Outlets

One Bedroom Upgrade

Open Flowing 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Floor Plans

Panoramic Views Of The Quarrygolf Course

Rich Wood Entry Flooring

South Wing Location

Spacious Kitchens Open To Living Area Including Counter Top Seating

Stainless Ge Appliance Package Including: Wine Chiller, Double Oven and Glass Cooktop*

Terrace

Three Bedroom Upg