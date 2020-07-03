All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1

300 East Basse Road · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Community Amenities
Assigned Parking In A Stacked Garage
Bocce Ball Court
City View
Common Area Terraces Overlooking Main Street and The Urban Excitement
Controlled Gate Access
Course Level Parking Location
Course View
Courtyard View
Designer Plumbing and Lighting Fixtures
First Level Parking Location
Four Relaxing Courtyards
Granite Counter Tops with Under Mount Sink
Master Bath Featuring A Garden Oval Tub
Outdoor Grills and Arbor Seating
Pool View
Pre-Wired For High Speed Internet Access
Two Extraordinary Resort-Style Pools
Wet Bar, Butler Pantry and Separate Breakfast Area*
Wi-Fi Surround In All Common Areas

Apartment Amenities
9 Ceilings
A Variety Of Alcoves
Black On Black Ge Appliances with Built-In Microwave
Built-In Bookshelves
Built-In Computer Desk*
Built-In Wardrobes and Separate Water Closet In Master Bath*
Ceramic Tile Flooring
Crown Molding In Living and Dining Room Of All Traditional Style Units
Designer Cut Pile Carpeting
Designer Hardware and Fixtures
Elegant Dining Room with Fully Equipped Catering Kitchen
Extra Exterior Storage Space*
Formal Living Room
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Full Size Washer and Dr Yer Connections
Island Kitchen and Wine Rack*
Large Private Terrace Or Balcony
Large Walk-In Closets and Linen Closets with Ample Shelving
Master Bath Featuring Natural Travertine Flooring*
Multiple Telephone and Cable Television Outlets
One Bedroom Upgrade
Open Flowing 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Floor Plans
Panoramic Views Of The Quarrygolf Course
Rich Wood Entry Flooring
South Wing Location
Spacious Kitchens Open To Living Area Including Counter Top Seating
Stainless Ge Appliance Package Including: Wine Chiller, Double Oven and Glass Cooktop*
Terrace
Three Bedroom Upgr

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 have any available units?
300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 have?
Some of 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East Basse Rd Unit: B1 does not have units with dishwashers.

