300 East Basse Rd Unit: A7

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool bocce court bbq/grill

SQ.FT. 1110

a variety of alcoves

Four relaxing courtyards

two extraordinary resort-style pools

Elegant Dining Room with fully equipped Catering Kitchen

common area terraces overlooking Main Street and the urban excitement

Outdoor grills and arbor seating



Wine Tasting Room with Private Wine Lockers

Panoramic views of The QuarryGolf Course

Bocce Ball Court

Pet friendly green spaces

Assigned parking in a stacked garage with controlled gate access

Wi-Fi surround in all common areas