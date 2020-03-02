30 Badgers Hill

3 Bedroom + Game Room! - Spacious and affordable 3 bedroom home with a gameroom/family room upstairs. Conveniently located close to everything with easy commuting access. Pets are negotiable with $300 pet deposit. $400.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.
(RLNE2649339)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
