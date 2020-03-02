All apartments in San Antonio
30 Badgers Hill
30 Badgers Hill

30 Badgers Hills · No Longer Available
Location

30 Badgers Hills, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
3 Bedroom + Game Room! - Spacious and affordable 3 bedroom home with a gameroom/family room upstairs. Conveniently located close to everything with easy commuting access. Pets are negotiable with $300 pet deposit. $400.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.

(RLNE2649339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Badgers Hill have any available units?
30 Badgers Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 30 Badgers Hill currently offering any rent specials?
30 Badgers Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Badgers Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Badgers Hill is pet friendly.
Does 30 Badgers Hill offer parking?
No, 30 Badgers Hill does not offer parking.
Does 30 Badgers Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Badgers Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Badgers Hill have a pool?
No, 30 Badgers Hill does not have a pool.
Does 30 Badgers Hill have accessible units?
No, 30 Badgers Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Badgers Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Badgers Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Badgers Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Badgers Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
