OFFER RECEIVED ON THE FOR SALE LISTING..NO SHOWINGS TILL FURTHER NOTICE... EXCEPTIONAL CLEAN AND NICE EXECUTIVE HOME...CURB APPEAL INSIDE AND OUT...HALF ACRE TREED LOT WITH A BEAUTIFUL POOL & SPA...MASTER BEDROOM AND MOTHER-IN-LAW BEDROOM DOWN...3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UP WITH A GAME ROOM...HIGH CEILINGS AND TALL DOORS DOWNSTAIRS...3 CAR GARAGE...TANK-LESS WATER HEATER... COVERED PATIO...PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND CROWN MODELING...OAK WOOD FLOORING...GUARDED ENTRY...OFFICE FLOORING RECENTLY INSTALLED..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 REGENCY ROW DR have any available units?
3 REGENCY ROW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.