San Antonio, TX
3 REGENCY ROW DR
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

3 REGENCY ROW DR

3 Regency Row Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 Regency Row Drive, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
OFFER RECEIVED ON THE FOR SALE LISTING..NO SHOWINGS TILL FURTHER NOTICE... EXCEPTIONAL CLEAN AND NICE EXECUTIVE HOME...CURB APPEAL INSIDE AND OUT...HALF ACRE TREED LOT WITH A BEAUTIFUL POOL & SPA...MASTER BEDROOM AND MOTHER-IN-LAW BEDROOM DOWN...3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UP WITH A GAME ROOM...HIGH CEILINGS AND TALL DOORS DOWNSTAIRS...3 CAR GARAGE...TANK-LESS WATER HEATER... COVERED PATIO...PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND CROWN MODELING...OAK WOOD FLOORING...GUARDED ENTRY...OFFICE FLOORING RECENTLY INSTALLED..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 REGENCY ROW DR have any available units?
3 REGENCY ROW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 REGENCY ROW DR have?
Some of 3 REGENCY ROW DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 REGENCY ROW DR currently offering any rent specials?
3 REGENCY ROW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 REGENCY ROW DR pet-friendly?
No, 3 REGENCY ROW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3 REGENCY ROW DR offer parking?
Yes, 3 REGENCY ROW DR offers parking.
Does 3 REGENCY ROW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 REGENCY ROW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 REGENCY ROW DR have a pool?
Yes, 3 REGENCY ROW DR has a pool.
Does 3 REGENCY ROW DR have accessible units?
No, 3 REGENCY ROW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3 REGENCY ROW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 REGENCY ROW DR does not have units with dishwashers.

