2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR

2979 Martin Luther King Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2979 Martin Luther King Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Coliseum Willow Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious quadplex near highway and city parks. Near I-10 and bus routes. Single story complex with open kitchen. Refrigerator and stove provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

