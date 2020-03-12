Rent Calculator
2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
2979 Martin Luther King Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2979 Martin Luther King Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Coliseum Willow Park
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious quadplex near highway and city parks. Near I-10 and bus routes. Single story complex with open kitchen. Refrigerator and stove provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR have any available units?
2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR currently offering any rent specials?
2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR pet-friendly?
No, 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR offer parking?
No, 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR does not offer parking.
Does 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR have a pool?
No, 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR does not have a pool.
Does 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR have accessible units?
No, 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2979 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
