Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2947 Broad Oak
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 15
2947 Broad Oak
2947 Brad Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2947 Brad Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Northwest Los Angeles Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/2 Newly updated! - Cute 3/2 home in Polly Peak area. New paint, floors, refrigerator, and both bathrooms updated! New covered front deck as well! This one won't last long!
(RLNE3236508)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2947 Broad Oak have any available units?
2947 Broad Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2947 Broad Oak currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Broad Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Broad Oak pet-friendly?
No, 2947 Broad Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2947 Broad Oak offer parking?
No, 2947 Broad Oak does not offer parking.
Does 2947 Broad Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 Broad Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Broad Oak have a pool?
No, 2947 Broad Oak does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Broad Oak have accessible units?
No, 2947 Broad Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Broad Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 2947 Broad Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2947 Broad Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 2947 Broad Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
