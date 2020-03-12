All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2918 Aspen Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2918 Aspen Meadow
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:02 PM

2918 Aspen Meadow

2918 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2918 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
2918 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2918 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Aspen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 2918 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 2918 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 2918 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2918 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio