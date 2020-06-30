Rent Calculator
2907 Steves Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM
2907 Steves Ave
2907 Steves Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2907 Steves Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental close to IH10 and IH 37. Bright, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet/storage space. Private backyard and parking pad in front. Next to empty lot so no neighbors on one side. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2907 Steves Ave have any available units?
2907 Steves Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2907 Steves Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Steves Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Steves Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2907 Steves Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2907 Steves Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2907 Steves Ave offers parking.
Does 2907 Steves Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Steves Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Steves Ave have a pool?
No, 2907 Steves Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Steves Ave have accessible units?
No, 2907 Steves Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Steves Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 Steves Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 Steves Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2907 Steves Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
