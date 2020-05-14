2907 N Elmendorf St

Amenities
Live in the Art Deco district! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment by the lake! Original hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, stackable W/D, central air, and original builtins! 1.2 miles from Woodlawn Lake which features a basketball court, tennis court, baseball field, playground, swimming pool, fishing dock, jogging trails, designated bike lanes, and a dance studio. Minutes from major highways. Close proximity to downtown and the Pearl! Great restaurants and iconic Cool Crest Miniature Golf close by!