Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

2907 N Elmendorf St

2907 North Elmendorf Street · (210) 324-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2907 North Elmendorf Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2909 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Live in the Art Deco district! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment by the lake! Original hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, stackable W/D, central air, and original builtins! 1.2 miles from Woodlawn Lake which features a basketball court, tennis court, baseball field, playground, swimming pool, fishing dock, jogging trails, designated bike lanes, and a dance studio. Minutes from major highways. Close proximity to downtown and the Pearl! Great restaurants and iconic Cool Crest Miniature Golf close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 N Elmendorf St have any available units?
2907 N Elmendorf St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 N Elmendorf St have?
Some of 2907 N Elmendorf St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 N Elmendorf St currently offering any rent specials?
2907 N Elmendorf St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 N Elmendorf St pet-friendly?
No, 2907 N Elmendorf St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2907 N Elmendorf St offer parking?
No, 2907 N Elmendorf St does not offer parking.
Does 2907 N Elmendorf St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 N Elmendorf St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 N Elmendorf St have a pool?
Yes, 2907 N Elmendorf St has a pool.
Does 2907 N Elmendorf St have accessible units?
No, 2907 N Elmendorf St does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 N Elmendorf St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 N Elmendorf St does not have units with dishwashers.
