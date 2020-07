Amenities

Charming three bedroom home in Beacon Hill. Minutes from 281, 410 & IH-10, shopping and dining. Beautiful upgraded wood and tile floors throughout - no carpet! Kitchen is located in the heart of the home and boasts stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious family room with natural light flowing in. Laundry room off the kitchen with outside access. Enjoy a brand new deck out back great for relaxing and a 2 car detached garage!