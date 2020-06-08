2859 Lavender Lane

Amenities

Be the first to live in this beautiful newly built home for lease in Foster Meadows subdivision, from 410 South, take Hwy 87 (ext #35), turn left of 87, Foster Meadows is 1 1/2 miles on right side. The time has come to start packing! This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The ceramic tile flooring used in the living room, dining room and kitchen further enhances the open concept floor plan. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES come equipped so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today online, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.