All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2859 Lavender Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2859 Lavender Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 5:01 PM

2859 Lavender Lane

2859 Lavender Mdw · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2859 Lavender Mdw, San Antonio, TX 78222

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this beautiful newly built home for lease in Foster Meadows subdivision, from 410 South, take Hwy 87 (ext #35), turn left of 87, Foster Meadows is 1 1/2 miles on right side. The time has come to start packing! This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The ceramic tile flooring used in the living room, dining room and kitchen further enhances the open concept floor plan. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES come equipped so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today online, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2859 Lavender Lane have any available units?
2859 Lavender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2859 Lavender Lane have?
Some of 2859 Lavender Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2859 Lavender Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2859 Lavender Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 Lavender Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2859 Lavender Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2859 Lavender Lane offer parking?
No, 2859 Lavender Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2859 Lavender Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 Lavender Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 Lavender Lane have a pool?
No, 2859 Lavender Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2859 Lavender Lane have accessible units?
No, 2859 Lavender Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 Lavender Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 Lavender Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio