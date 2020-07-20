All apartments in San Antonio
2823 Aspen Mdw

2823 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake floor-plan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, game room, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Aspen Mdw have any available units?
2823 Aspen Mdw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Aspen Mdw have?
Some of 2823 Aspen Mdw's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Aspen Mdw currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Aspen Mdw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Aspen Mdw pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Aspen Mdw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2823 Aspen Mdw offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Aspen Mdw offers parking.
Does 2823 Aspen Mdw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 Aspen Mdw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Aspen Mdw have a pool?
No, 2823 Aspen Mdw does not have a pool.
Does 2823 Aspen Mdw have accessible units?
No, 2823 Aspen Mdw does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Aspen Mdw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 Aspen Mdw has units with dishwashers.
