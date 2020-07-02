All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

2819 BEE CAVE ST

2819 Bee Cave Street · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Bee Cave Street, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful One Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Oak Meadow, Soaring Ceilings, Open Floor Plan to include Formal Living-Dining Area, Large Family Room w/Brick Fireplace, Bright Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Master Retreat w/Sitting Area, Spa like Bath w/Jacuzzi and Walk-in closet(s). Two Additional Generous Size Bedrooms and Updated Bath. Full Utility room and Attached Two Car Garage, Sprinkler System, Garage Openers, Private Backyard w/Lush landscaping & Mature Trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 BEE CAVE ST have any available units?
2819 BEE CAVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 BEE CAVE ST have?
Some of 2819 BEE CAVE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 BEE CAVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2819 BEE CAVE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 BEE CAVE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2819 BEE CAVE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2819 BEE CAVE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2819 BEE CAVE ST offers parking.
Does 2819 BEE CAVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 BEE CAVE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 BEE CAVE ST have a pool?
No, 2819 BEE CAVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2819 BEE CAVE ST have accessible units?
No, 2819 BEE CAVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 BEE CAVE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 BEE CAVE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

