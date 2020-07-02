2819 BEE CAVE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful One Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Oak Meadow, Soaring Ceilings, Open Floor Plan to include Formal Living-Dining Area, Large Family Room w/Brick Fireplace, Bright Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Master Retreat w/Sitting Area, Spa like Bath w/Jacuzzi and Walk-in closet(s). Two Additional Generous Size Bedrooms and Updated Bath. Full Utility room and Attached Two Car Garage, Sprinkler System, Garage Openers, Private Backyard w/Lush landscaping & Mature Trees.