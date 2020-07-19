All apartments in San Antonio
2818 Aspen Mdw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2818 Aspen Mdw

2818 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Aspen Mdw have any available units?
2818 Aspen Mdw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2818 Aspen Mdw currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Aspen Mdw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Aspen Mdw pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Aspen Mdw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2818 Aspen Mdw offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Aspen Mdw offers parking.
Does 2818 Aspen Mdw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Aspen Mdw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Aspen Mdw have a pool?
No, 2818 Aspen Mdw does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Aspen Mdw have accessible units?
No, 2818 Aspen Mdw does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Aspen Mdw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Aspen Mdw has units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Aspen Mdw have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 Aspen Mdw does not have units with air conditioning.
