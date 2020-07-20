All apartments in San Antonio
2814 Aspen Meadow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2814 Aspen Meadow

2814 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
2814 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Aspen Meadow have?
Some of 2814 Aspen Meadow's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Aspen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 2814 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 2814 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2814 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
