Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2812 Encino Woods
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM
2812 Encino Woods
No Longer Available
Location
2812 Encino Woods, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 story home Walking distance to elementary and middle school. Easy access to shopping and major highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Encino Woods have any available units?
2812 Encino Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2812 Encino Woods currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Encino Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Encino Woods pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Encino Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2812 Encino Woods offer parking?
No, 2812 Encino Woods does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Encino Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Encino Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Encino Woods have a pool?
No, 2812 Encino Woods does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Encino Woods have accessible units?
No, 2812 Encino Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Encino Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Encino Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Encino Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Encino Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
