2803 Windy Oaks Street, San Antonio, TX 78230 Whispering Oaks
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable established community of Whispering Oaks. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops with appliances included. High ceilings and open floor plan. Beautiful wooded backyard with large trees and huge deck that is perfect for entertaining. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2803 Windy Oaks St have any available units?
2803 Windy Oaks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.