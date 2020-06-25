All apartments in San Antonio
2803 Windy Oaks St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

2803 Windy Oaks St

2803 Windy Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Windy Oaks Street, San Antonio, TX 78230
Whispering Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable established community of Whispering Oaks. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops with appliances included. High ceilings and open floor plan. Beautiful wooded backyard with large trees and huge deck that is perfect for entertaining. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Windy Oaks St have any available units?
2803 Windy Oaks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Windy Oaks St have?
Some of 2803 Windy Oaks St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Windy Oaks St currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Windy Oaks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Windy Oaks St pet-friendly?
No, 2803 Windy Oaks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2803 Windy Oaks St offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Windy Oaks St offers parking.
Does 2803 Windy Oaks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Windy Oaks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Windy Oaks St have a pool?
No, 2803 Windy Oaks St does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Windy Oaks St have accessible units?
No, 2803 Windy Oaks St does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Windy Oaks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Windy Oaks St does not have units with dishwashers.
