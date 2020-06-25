2803 Windy Oaks St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable established community of Whispering Oaks. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops with appliances included. High ceilings and open floor plan. Beautiful wooded backyard with large trees and huge deck that is perfect for entertaining. Schedule your showing today!