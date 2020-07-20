All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2802 Aspen Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2802 Aspen Meadow
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

2802 Aspen Meadow

2802 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2802 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
2802 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Aspen Meadow have?
Some of 2802 Aspen Meadow's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Aspen Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2802 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 2802 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 2802 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2802 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Aspen Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio