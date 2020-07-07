Rent Calculator
2752 W Craig Pl
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:30 AM
2752 W Craig Pl
2752 West Craig Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2752 West Craig Place, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Lake
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2-1 rear apt in a very nice setting. Newly remodeled w large bedrooms and large living area. Window Ac and heater. Rear access avail in future. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2752 W Craig Pl have any available units?
2752 W Craig Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2752 W Craig Pl have?
Some of 2752 W Craig Pl's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2752 W Craig Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2752 W Craig Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 W Craig Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2752 W Craig Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2752 W Craig Pl offer parking?
No, 2752 W Craig Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2752 W Craig Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 W Craig Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 W Craig Pl have a pool?
No, 2752 W Craig Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2752 W Craig Pl have accessible units?
No, 2752 W Craig Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 W Craig Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 W Craig Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
