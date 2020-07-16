275 Red Hawk Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated home on oversized cul-de-sac lot. Awesomely open floor plan with formal dining. Remodeled island kitchen with granite countertops, conveniently open to family room. Recent remodel includes granite countertops, sinks and fixtures in bathrooms and kitchen, water softener, and shower tile, and lavatories. Parklike yard backs up to greenbelt and boasts a covered patio, privacy fence, and mature trees. Great schools, convenient location close to groceries, shopping, and all the great Stone Oak restaurants. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Tenant can move out in one week notice! He will remain in the home until a replacement tenant is found. Thanks you for showing.