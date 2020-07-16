All apartments in San Antonio
Location

275 Red Hawk Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home on oversized cul-de-sac lot. Awesomely open floor plan with formal dining. Remodeled island kitchen with granite countertops, conveniently open to family room. Recent remodel includes granite countertops, sinks and fixtures in bathrooms and kitchen, water softener, and shower tile, and lavatories. Parklike yard backs up to greenbelt and boasts a covered patio, privacy fence, and mature trees. Great schools, convenient location close to groceries, shopping, and all the great Stone Oak restaurants. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Tenant can move out in one week notice! He will remain in the home until a replacement tenant is found. Thanks you for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Red Hawk Ridge have any available units?
275 Red Hawk Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Red Hawk Ridge have?
Some of 275 Red Hawk Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Red Hawk Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
275 Red Hawk Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Red Hawk Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 275 Red Hawk Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 275 Red Hawk Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 275 Red Hawk Ridge offers parking.
Does 275 Red Hawk Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Red Hawk Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Red Hawk Ridge have a pool?
No, 275 Red Hawk Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 275 Red Hawk Ridge have accessible units?
No, 275 Red Hawk Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Red Hawk Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Red Hawk Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
