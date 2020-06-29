All apartments in San Antonio
2732 W. Huisache

2732 West Huisache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2732 West Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, RECESSED LIGHTING***LOTS OF NICE, DESIGNER TOUCHES AROUND HOME***2 CAR GARAGE AND HUGE WORKSHOP***PICTURESQUE BACK YARD WITH WOODEN DECK *** PET RESTRICTIONS *** TENANT LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED.

(RLNE5403389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 W. Huisache have any available units?
2732 W. Huisache doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 W. Huisache have?
Some of 2732 W. Huisache's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 W. Huisache currently offering any rent specials?
2732 W. Huisache is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 W. Huisache pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 W. Huisache is pet friendly.
Does 2732 W. Huisache offer parking?
Yes, 2732 W. Huisache offers parking.
Does 2732 W. Huisache have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 W. Huisache does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 W. Huisache have a pool?
No, 2732 W. Huisache does not have a pool.
Does 2732 W. Huisache have accessible units?
No, 2732 W. Huisache does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 W. Huisache have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 W. Huisache does not have units with dishwashers.

