Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:40 PM

2726 Telder Path

2726 Telder Path · (888) 376-0237
Location

2726 Telder Path, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1560.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Telder Path have any available units?
2726 Telder Path has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Telder Path have?
Some of 2726 Telder Path's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Telder Path currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Telder Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Telder Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 Telder Path is pet friendly.
Does 2726 Telder Path offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Telder Path does offer parking.
Does 2726 Telder Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Telder Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Telder Path have a pool?
No, 2726 Telder Path does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Telder Path have accessible units?
No, 2726 Telder Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Telder Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Telder Path does not have units with dishwashers.
