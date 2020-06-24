All apartments in San Antonio
Location

2710 Rio Guadalupe, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Beautiful two story home in gated community w/high ceilings & wood laminate flooring throughout, recently tiled kitchen & dining area, w/coordinating back splash. Cozy family room, corner fireplace, 4 spacious bedrooms all w/walk-in closets. One secondary bedroom could be game room/teenage retreat! Gracious Master suite has room for sitting area. Backyard comes complete w/professionally installed covered patio/deck ceiling fans, 8 X 10 storage shed & sprinkler system. Refrigerator is available if needed HO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 RIO GUADALUPE have any available units?
2710 RIO GUADALUPE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 RIO GUADALUPE have?
Some of 2710 RIO GUADALUPE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 RIO GUADALUPE currently offering any rent specials?
2710 RIO GUADALUPE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 RIO GUADALUPE pet-friendly?
No, 2710 RIO GUADALUPE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2710 RIO GUADALUPE offer parking?
Yes, 2710 RIO GUADALUPE offers parking.
Does 2710 RIO GUADALUPE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 RIO GUADALUPE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 RIO GUADALUPE have a pool?
No, 2710 RIO GUADALUPE does not have a pool.
Does 2710 RIO GUADALUPE have accessible units?
No, 2710 RIO GUADALUPE does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 RIO GUADALUPE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 RIO GUADALUPE does not have units with dishwashers.
