2710 RIO GUADALUPE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful two story home in gated community w/high ceilings & wood laminate flooring throughout, recently tiled kitchen & dining area, w/coordinating back splash. Cozy family room, corner fireplace, 4 spacious bedrooms all w/walk-in closets. One secondary bedroom could be game room/teenage retreat! Gracious Master suite has room for sitting area. Backyard comes complete w/professionally installed covered patio/deck ceiling fans, 8 X 10 storage shed & sprinkler system. Refrigerator is available if needed HO