All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2710 Majestic Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2710 Majestic Dr
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

2710 Majestic Dr

2710 Majestic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2710 Majestic Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Majestic Dr have any available units?
2710 Majestic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Majestic Dr have?
Some of 2710 Majestic Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Majestic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Majestic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Majestic Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Majestic Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2710 Majestic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Majestic Dr offers parking.
Does 2710 Majestic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Majestic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Majestic Dr have a pool?
No, 2710 Majestic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Majestic Dr have accessible units?
No, 2710 Majestic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Majestic Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Majestic Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio