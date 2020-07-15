All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2706 Lake Louise Dr #1

2706 Lake Louise Drive · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2706 Lake Louise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 Available 07/24/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX - Fantastic New-Construction Duplex in Popular Forest Hills, Northside ISD * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms w/ Great Open Floor Plan * Brand-New Appliances in Island Kitchen w/ Walk-In Pantry * Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors Downstairs, Carpet in Bedrooms Upstairs * Separately-Fenced Yard Space & Attached One-Car Garage * Yard Maintenance Included in Lease Rate * Excellent Location, Quick to I-410 & I-10 * Walk to Forest Hills Library

(RLNE5114436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 have any available units?
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 have?
Some of 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 offers parking.
Does 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 have a pool?
No, 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 have accessible units?
No, 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2706 Lake Louise Dr #1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity