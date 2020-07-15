Amenities
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 Available 07/24/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX - Fantastic New-Construction Duplex in Popular Forest Hills, Northside ISD * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms w/ Great Open Floor Plan * Brand-New Appliances in Island Kitchen w/ Walk-In Pantry * Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors Downstairs, Carpet in Bedrooms Upstairs * Separately-Fenced Yard Space & Attached One-Car Garage * Yard Maintenance Included in Lease Rate * Excellent Location, Quick to I-410 & I-10 * Walk to Forest Hills Library
(RLNE5114436)