Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

2702 Majestic Dr

2702 Majestic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Majestic Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Majestic Dr have any available units?
2702 Majestic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2702 Majestic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Majestic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Majestic Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Majestic Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2702 Majestic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Majestic Dr offers parking.
Does 2702 Majestic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Majestic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Majestic Dr have a pool?
No, 2702 Majestic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Majestic Dr have accessible units?
No, 2702 Majestic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Majestic Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Majestic Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 Majestic Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 Majestic Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
