263 LEMUR DR
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

263 LEMUR DR
263 Lemur Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
263 Lemur Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is super cute... Light, bright, clean... fresh paint inside and out... Nice backyard with a shed... An enclosed room on the back porch... Converted garage... Central AC...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 263 LEMUR DR have any available units?
263 LEMUR DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 263 LEMUR DR currently offering any rent specials?
263 LEMUR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 LEMUR DR pet-friendly?
No, 263 LEMUR DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 263 LEMUR DR offer parking?
Yes, 263 LEMUR DR offers parking.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have a pool?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not have a pool.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have accessible units?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 LEMUR DR has units with air conditioning.
