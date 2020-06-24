All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 263 LEMUR DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
263 LEMUR DR
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

263 LEMUR DR

263 Lemur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Dellview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

263 Lemur Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is super cute... Light, bright, clean... fresh paint inside and out... Nice backyard with a shed... An enclosed room on the back porch... Converted garage... Central AC...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 LEMUR DR have any available units?
263 LEMUR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 263 LEMUR DR currently offering any rent specials?
263 LEMUR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 LEMUR DR pet-friendly?
No, 263 LEMUR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 263 LEMUR DR offer parking?
Yes, 263 LEMUR DR offers parking.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have a pool?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not have a pool.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have accessible units?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 LEMUR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 LEMUR DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 LEMUR DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio