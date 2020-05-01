263 HARROW DR

263 Harrow Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227 Valley High North
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath, separate eating area, 2 livings plus closed in back patio. 2 car garage fenced back yard.Quiet established community with easy access to Highway 90 and Highway 410. Easy to show. Available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
